Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is one of the most entertaining quiz game shows. The show has been running for a long time and every year fans eagerly wait for the new season. The main reason why the show has been loved is the host. Amitabh Bachchan is loved as the host of the show. He always makes every episode interesting with his input on the questions asked and also speaks about his personal life. He shares a lot of stories about Bollywood and his films. He also talks about his family, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a lot of stories about his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Now, once again he has spoken about her. It is the grand finale week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and cricketers Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana appeared as the guests on the show. They sat on the hot seat and faced the quiz.

Ishan makes Big B choose a film title for Jaya Bachchan

Ishan Kishan was very entertaining on the show and shared a lot of things. The most interesting part was when he made Amitabh Bachchan choose a film title for his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Ishan decided to ask questions to Big B. He first gave him the options and then asked the question.

Ishan Kishan's options were - Khuda Gawah, Sarkar, Don and Shahenshah. He then asked Amitabh Bachchan to choose one of the titles for his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised and he said that there is no doubt that the title has to be Sarkar.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Ishan Kishan's fun video:

Ishan Kishan talks about an incident involving Sachin Tendulkar

Further, Ishan Kishan also spoke about an incident involving Sachin Tendulkar. He shared that he was stuck in Dubai during pandemic and had a lot of luggage to carry back so he asked his friends for help. He later realized that his friends had left, so he went inside the dressing room. He said something to them and realized that Sachin was sitting in the room, so he just apologized and greeted him.