Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been loved by many. The quiz show has a massive fan following. It is full of entertainment and education. The main reason why many love watching the show is the host, Amitabh Bachchan. He has always entertained the audience and he is the most loved host of TV. He shares many interesting things on the show about his personal life and the film industry. He talks about his experiences and also shares about his fun moments with his family members, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. Apart from this, he always has some interesting and unique takes on everything.

Now, in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about popcorn. Recently, Big B welcomed contestant Sevak Gopaldas Vithaldas, the youngest principal at a Government Primary School in Godhra, Gujarat on the hot seat. The first question for Sevak Gopaldas Vithaldas had an option of popcorn.

Popcorns are expensive!

Post answering the question, Amitabh Bachchan asked him if he has eaten popcorn. Sevak Gopaldas Vithaldas said, "It is corn before it pops." He then said that popcorn in multiplexes are super expensive. Amitabh Bachchan then shares something interesting and funny about popcorn.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why popcorns are expensive in multiplexes

He said, "Can I tell you something, sir? It has become a habit. You're watching a film, and you munch on popcorn. 'Whoa!' Then you eat another one. It goes on and on. It does not end."

"This is why they have increased the price. You need to tell them in advance what size you want. You get a huge tub, also. It is for the lovers. You keep it between you two. You keep offering it to her. And both eat from the same tub! At times, both reach out for the popcorn together. It's a nice excuse to hold hands, "he added. This is a big story in TV news.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon welcome his grandson, Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. They will come to promote their debut film, The Archies.