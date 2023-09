Amitabh Bachchan is back with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The megastar of India is hands down the best host for the show that has a special place in the hearts of millions. Amitabh Bachchan is known for his banter with those who come on the hot seat. He has extended conversations even with the family members who come with the contestant. In episode 18, he spoke a bit on how married life with Jaya Bachchan looks like. Ashwani Kumar, a contestant from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh was on the hot seat. Big B gave viewers a sneak peek into how Kumar was as an husband. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals athlete Dutee Chand gifted him her winning shoes; cracks a joke on his running skills

Amitabh Bachchan spills the beans about Ashwani Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan said he heard a lot about the personal life of the contestant. He said that Kumar only eats food cooked by his mother, and not his wife. It seems the wife said that it is disappointing that he does not eat stuff made by her. It seems Ashwani Kumar never takes his wife out after coming home from work and nor does he buy her any gifts. Big B said he wondered how would it be if the show was Kaun Banega Pati instead of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He said the husband would be on the hot seat while the wife would be the host/anchor like him. He said he would teach the rules of the game to the missuses on the show.

He was quoted as saying that the wife would ask questions to husband on where did they go, why did they take so long and the final question would be who are they talking to in hushed tones. He also said there would be two padaav. In short, he was teasing the husband. Ashwani Kumar asked him if he also faced such issues at home. He asked him to reply in an indirect manner. Amitabh Bachchan said in a cautious tone, "No, I do not understand. It is beyond my understanding." Ashwani Kumar asked him how did he manage to find time for Jaya Bachchan after shooting for movies and Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He was asked if he took the actress for outings.

Big B reveals about marital life with Jaya Bachchan

The actor told him that Jaya Bachchan was also a working woman. He was quoted as saying, "When I leave from here, I find out that she has gone to the Parliament. So, it’s a close call for me." Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party. She played the role of Dhanlaxmi Randhawa in the Karan Johar movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.