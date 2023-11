The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 started with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and the contestant Ipsita Das from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The rollover contestant Ipsita is an Administrator's office and she continues her journey on the hot seat along with Big B. Amitabh Bachchan asks Ipista another question for Rs 20,000. Who was the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2023? Allu Arjun is the right answer. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his marriage with Jaya Bachchan was a sudden decision

Amitabh Bachchan praised Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa film and called it beautiful. He could not stop praising Allu Arjun's film and his acting skills in the film. Big B even spoke about Allu Arjun's iconic dance step from Teri Jhalak Asharfi. He said that, 'Zindagii mein humne pehli baar dekha ke agar chappal utar jaaye toh woh viral hoojata hai. Jitne log unka dance step copy karte the woh pehle chappal utaarte the, arre galti hogayi sorry, phir pehenke chalte the... and it became famous'. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news.

After Rashmika's deepfake video surfaced on social media, Amitabh Bachchan demanded legal action against the same. Talking about Pushpa, the makers are all set for Pushpa 2. Audience cannot wait for the highly anticipated sequel to release on August 15, 2024.Pushpa 2: The Rule movie will star Allu Arjun in the lead role. Pushpa was a huge blockbuster across India and this film made Allu Arjun the new pan-India star.