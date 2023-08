Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has made its place in the hearts of the audience. While the quiz game show is already popular, the 15th season is getting all the love. Amitabh Bachchan has been the best host and makes the show worth watching. He has his entertaining stories from his personal life and from Bollywood. It is always a treat to see Amitabh Bachchan sharing these stories. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Madhuri Dixit adopted 'Tuffy' after Hum Aapke Hain Koun

In the recent episode, he welcomed the rollover contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia on the hot seat. Kunal is a police sub inspector from Ahmedabad. However, before starting the game, Big B spoke about India’s Chandrayaan 3. He expressed his happiness over Chandrayaan 3 landing on the surface of the moon. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he and Abhishek Bachchan do not share a typical father-son bond

Big B on Chandrayaan 3

He gave a beautiful speech in the beginning leaving all Indians proud. He said, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, to huss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan 3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda mama ke ghar pauchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, Vrat aur tyoharon ka chand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga, ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr us khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai, ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ki thaani hai, is dil ne humesha uski mani hai. Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desk ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai Lakshay nahi hai badal ka humko ambar muthi mein karna hai.” Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Vanity van by Gauri Khan and more revelations made by host Amitabh Bachchan

Trending Now

Amitabh Bachchan on Madhuri Dixit

Big B then prays for the success of Chandrayaan 3 and resumes his game with Kunal. In the earlier episode, Big B has opened up about Madhuri Dixit and the Tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He has revealed that after the film released, Madhuri Dixit had literally adopted Tuffy.