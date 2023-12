Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is one of the most popular game reality shows which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Big B welcomed contestant Pramod Bhaske from Nanded, Maharashtra who won the fastest finger first round. The contestant revealed that he loves watching films and calls himself a big crazy fan of Rashmika Mandanna. The contestant said that Rashmika made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. He even revealed that Rashmika replied to him three times on social media. Also, for the latest updates in entertainment news, follow BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan explains the rising prices of popcorn in multiplexes

He even said that no one is a bigger fan of Rashmika than him. Big B was shocked when the contestant revealed that he had sent Rashmika a marriage proposal and she replied to it as well. Big B asked him whether he got a chance to interact with Rashmika and the contestant said that now she is busy with Animal promotions. Amitabh Bachchan advised him that he should write to Rashmika that he is also busy. He advised all men as he said, 'mahilayon ko inkaar karna bahut pasand aata hai'. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant Rakesh leaves Amitabh Bachchan surprised as he credits him for his love story and happy married life

Watch KBC 15 promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Trending Now

Big B finally fulfils his wish and connects him to Rashmika over a video call. The contestant tells the actress that all his wallpapers have her photos. She also promises to meet him in person. Big B also praised Rashmika's performance as Geetanjali in Animal. He also said that one day they would sit and talk about it.

The contestant quit the game and took home Rs 12,50,000.