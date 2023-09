Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-watched reality TV show in the country. It is a game based show wherein contestants earn money based on general knowledge quiz. Fans enjoy seeing the veteran superstar play the game with the contestants and also narrate some interesting moments from his otherwise private life. And one such incident was shared by the Kalki 2989 AD star in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Also Read - KBC 15: Vicky Kaushal reveals who between him and Katrina Kaif decided the wedding food menu, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

KBC 15: Big B jokes about his MRI scan by narrating an interesting incident

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan narrated an interesting incident. It was after the superstar asked a question to a contestant named Jaitoon. She had won about Rs 5000 when the host talked about woodpecker, the bird. He narrates that the woodpecker has a sharp beak and he keeps hitting the wood. And a lot of people believe that the woodpecker hits the bark with so much force that his brain hurts. Big B shares that behind his head, everything is actually empty so the pressure vanishes from there.

Thereafter, Amitabh Bachchan narrates the incident of his MRI test. The actor talks about the mechanism of the machine sharing that it is a round-shaped machine in which they make you lie down. The machine then scans the brain and the whole body by fluctuating from left to right. The machine searches for any problem in your whole body. So, once, when the Brahmastra actor was getting his MRI done when he fell ill, he met a female nurse who was very straightforward. Big B asked the staff to see if he has nothing in his brain. After his check-up, the nurse said, "Sir what you were asking is absolutely correct, your brain is completely empty." Such a goofy incident, no?

Jaitoon's stint on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

The contestant Jaitoon is a kindergarten school teacher. She has been struggling for years at the job and had pinned hopes on KBC. In the recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 episode, Jaitoon took home Rs 6.40 lakhs. Jaitoon rightly answered the question of Kangana Ranaut's character name in Queen. She also correctly answered a question about a vegetable. Jaitoon won Rs 1.60 lakhs by answering a geographical question. Jaitoon got a cheque of Rs 3.20 lakhs for rightly answering a question about natural forestation. The contestant also won the next quiz but due to lack of confidence, Jaitoon lost the chance to win Rs 12,50,000.