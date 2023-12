Who isn't a fan of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host Amitabh Bachchan? He has been one of the best hosts ever and people have loved watching him in the show. He has hosted 14 seasons of the show and is just brilliant at it. One cannot imagine anyone else as the host of the show. The veteran actor gives a lot of extra knowledge about the questions being asked on the show and sometimes even gets surprised by the knowledge he gets on the show. Amitabh Bachchan also shares a lot of interesting stories from his personal life and his career. He talks about his family, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and others. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - KBC 15: After netizens point out Aaradhya's American accent, Amitabh Bachchan makes fun of Shweta for the same

Contestant Rekha praises Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya Bachchan

Now, in the latest episode, he has once again spoken about Bollywood and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. We saw Nidhi Sharma losing the game and taking home Rs 10,000. Post that, Amitabh Bachchan plays the fastest finger first again and Rekha Pandey from Delhi gets the chance to sit on the hot seat with Big B.

Rekha, who is a housewife, tells Amitabh Bachchan that he is a fan of his son, Abhishek. Rekha gets a question about Jaya Bachchan's film. The question was - ______ hoon yaaron, na ghar hai na thikana. Rekha correctly answers 'musafir'.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Jaya Bachchan, Jeetendra's Parichay

Rekha Pandey then says that she is also a fan of Jaya Bachchan. She says, "She is a very natural actress." Big B asks her if she is fan of everyone in his family. She says, "Aapke yahan hai he saare ke saare naginein." The host then thanks her. Rekha then asks him how he connects with old songs. This is a big story in TV news.

He said that he connects with the yesteryear's songs and recalled Jaya Bachchan shooting with Jeetendra for Parichay. He said that was fortunate that Mr Jeetendra and his family used to visit them often during the shooting of the film and even today, they all connect well.

He also said that he remembers everyone he has worked with in films.