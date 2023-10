Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been loved by the audience and host Amitabh Bachchan entertains them with his poems and anecdotes. The new episode started with Rachana Rustagi from New Delhi, a homemaker who won the fastest finger round first. She joined Big B on the hot seat and started with her game. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares family and personal life secrets

During her conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, the contestant tells him about her marital problems and says that her husband has come on the show for free as KBC paid for all the expenses. She also told Big B that her husband is a miser and never takes her out. Amitabh Bachchan calmly heard all her problems and later requested the channel to change his post from host of the show to marriage counselor. He told the channel, 'Ye channel walon humko anchor ka naam badal do, marriage counselor badal do, yehi ek jagah milti hai jitna dhuk dard hai ghar ka woh aake udel dijiye.. uska hum solution nikal denge. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting MRI done, 'the nurse told me Sir, your brain is completely empty'

Later, Big B speaks to the contestant's husband and tells him to start spending money on his wife. Rachana's husband tells Amitabh Bachchan that he has taken his wife on a Europe trip and she quickly says that the trip was sponsored by a bank and he does not spend on her. Big B tells her husband Ravi some unique ways to impress his wife. He says, "Take a card which has I love you written over it and should have a heart and an arrow. It should also has a rose and then open the card write a date on it, mention tomorrow's date and write to her "hello darling, I want to take you to Europe on at my own cost, whatever you want to buy, I will spend and not you, thank you so much, all my love... Ravi." He even tells Ravi to take Rachana on a trip. Also Read - KBC 15: Vicky Kaushal reveals who between him and Katrina Kaif decided the wedding food menu, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

Later, Rachana decides to quit the show as she is not sure of the Rs 3,20,000 question's answer. She takes home Rs. 1,60,000.