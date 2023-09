Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly the best host of television. He has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for so many years and people love him all over again with each new season. He has been amazing as the host. Apart from sharing extra knowledge about the questions being asked on the show, Amitabh Bachchan also speaks about some interesting stories from his personal life and from the Bollywood film industry. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls performing with 'bahu' Aishwarya Rai on Kajra Re

In one of the recent episodes of the show, he had a story to share about athlete Dutee Chand. Amitabh Bachchan was playing the quiz game show with contestant Apurva Malhotra. He played the Super Sandook and contestant Apurva won Rs 80,000. Apurva then decides to revoke her lifeline Video Call A Friend.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about Dutee Chand's gift

During the Super Sandook round, one of the questions was about Dutee Chand. As usual, Big B shared an interesting incident on the athlete. He revealed that the athlete gifted her winning shoes to him, the one she wore while running for the winning moment.

Post that he joked that he comes running to the show because of the shoes gifted by Dutee Chand. Well, Big B is always so witty and funny.

About Dutee Chand

Talking about Dutee Chand, she is the third Indian woman to ever qualify for the Summer Olympic Games in 2016. She is India's first athlete to openly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Dutee also made her debut in entertainment industry with her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

She also spoke about being in a same-sex relationship in 2019. During Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she introduced her partner on the show. She also spoke about how love can happen with anyone. Dutee said, “Love is one thing which sees no gender, caste, colour or creed. Dil jisse chahta hai, usse pyaar ho jaata hai.”

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Jaskaran Singh from Punjab became the first winner of this season.