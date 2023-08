Kaun Banega Crorepati has a different fan base. The show has been getting all the love for the last 14 seasons. Amitabh Bachchan has been the best host and is always seen sharing something really interesting on the show. The quiz game show is now in its 15th season and the crazy for the show goes on increasing. The contestants who appear on the show have also been quite interesting every season and this time it is the same. Also Read - KBC 15 promo: Amitabh Bachchan all set to return with the most awaited show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began recently and Amitabh Bachchan’s amazing stories from his personal life have already made it an interesting watch. The quiz show is a perfect mix of knowledge and entertainment. In one of the recent episodes of the show, we saw an interesting thing happening.

Rahul Kumar Nema’s first KBC question

Rahul Kumar Nema was the contestant who played the quiz. He was asked a question based on Bollywood first. The question was - Which of these cities appears in the names of a 2007 Akshay and Katrina Kaif movie? A. London, B. Tokyo, C. New York, D. Paris.

Rahul correctly chose option A. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were seen together in Namaste London. Rahul then says that Katrina Kaif is his favourite actress and asks Big B about his favourite actress.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his favourite actress

Amitabh Bachchan says, “I am in big trouble now. All the actresses I have worked with are my favourite. If I name one, after I get out of this shoot, others will get upset. As it is I don’t get to work with many young actresses since I have grown old. But the little respect that I get, I won’t be getting. All the actresses are very talented.”

Rahul Kumar further added that he felt Kriti Sanon is Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite since he has danced with her. The host then replied that it was in a program and whichever he has met, he has danced with them.