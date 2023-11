Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for many years now. He has been loved as the host of the show. Every year fans wait for him to return as the host. More than the show, people love watching the Shahenshah of Bollywood as the host. He always give some extra knowledge about the questions being asked on the show. He does not shy if he wants to know more about certain things from the participants on the show. His energy is just unmatchable on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan requests the channel to not call him a HOST anymore, here's why

Big B also talks a lot about his personal life, his films and some behind the scenes gossips from the film sets. He speaks a lot about his wife, Jaya Bachchan and also about Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and others. He has shared a lot of things about his marriage with Jaya Bachchan. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares family and personal life secrets

Big B asks a contestant about successful marriage

This time again, Big B spoke about his marriage. In the latest episode, we saw Shabnam, Suresh and Manan taking the hot seat. After a small question and answer round, Amitabh Bachchan asks them what they will do with the winning amount. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting MRI done, 'the nurse told me Sir, your brain is completely empty'

Suresh said that they would save for their daughter's wedding, son's education and if they get extra he would go on a date with wife, Shabhnam. Big B then asks him what does a successful marriage require. Suresh says that partners should accept their better halves with flaws and strength.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his marriage to Jaya Bachchan

Suresh then asks Amitabh Bachchan to reveal what he did to get married to Jaya Bachchan. He said he did nothing. Big B shared, "Humne kaha chalo shaadi kar lete hain, unhone kahan haan chalo." This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Well, that is a simple advice for everyone. Big B always has the best stories and best one-liners. He is sassy and quite humourous at times. The Arora family manages to get Rs 80,000 with eight answers right.