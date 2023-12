Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is one of the most talked about reality shows. Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the best hosts and the reason is that he has always been very entertaining. He not only questions the contestants but also gives some extra knowledge about it. He also shares many interesting stories from his life. He speaks about the inside stories of Bollywood. He talks about his family, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. He talks about some cute moments with his family and also speaks about certain things that we all do not know. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's special gesture for 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins hearts

Now, once again Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his kids, Abhishek and Shweta. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, we saw Aakash Patidar playing the quiz show. He is from Jaura, Madhya Prakash and revealed that he has been noting down all the questions and answers from Kaun Banega Crorepati in a book since he was in seventh grade. Also Read - KBC 15: 12-year-old Mayank breaks down as he becomes the youngest crorepati; Big B says, 'Aaj ki generation unbelievable hai’

Aakash Patidar bucket list

He has been preparing himself for the show since a long time. He also aspires to take up the UPSC exam and become IFS officer. Amitabh Bachchan asks Aakash about his bucket list. Aakash said that he wanted to come to Kaun Banega Crorepati and he has ticked that off. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did Amitabh Bachchan make fun of wife Jaya Bachchan's short height?

Trending Now

The second is that he wants to do sky diving. He added that he had the chance to do it when he was interning in Canada but his mother did not let him do it. Amitabh Bachchan immediately supports his mother and tells her that next time if he comes to her asking for permission, she should not allow him.

Amitabh Bachchan does not allow Abhishek and Shweta for sky diving

He added, "I am also a father and my children also tell me that they want to do skydiving. Abhishek and Shweta both have said. But I have strictly told them not to do it. Andher nagri chaupat raja, God knows from where will they jump."

"They tell me people do it after proper training and they take a parachute with them. Na khule toh? Imagine what would happen if the parachute doesn’t work, have you ever thought about it? Jaan boojh ke risk thodi na lena hai (One should not take the risk). If you have to jump, jump into the sea and hunt for fish, not from the sky, "he said. This is a big story in TV news.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Well, looks like Big B was and is a strict father.