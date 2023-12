In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming The Archies cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Big B will be seen having a fun banter with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and his grandson Agastya Nanda who will play the game. Join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp and get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals WHY he never allowed Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan to go sky diving

Amitabh Bachchan greets and welcomes the cast. Before the game starts, Agastya asks for water and Big B says the game has not started and he is already feeling thirsty. Big B even shares interesting anecdotes about Agastya and says that his parents went abroad for a trip and left him with his grandpa. But, Agastya quickly told Big B that he wanted to go back to Delhi and packed his bag. Amitabh Bachchan had no choice but to call Agastya's parents and tell them to take back their son. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's special gesture for 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins hearts

Moreover, Big B also asked Suhana what was her family's reaction when she decided to come to KBC 15. Suhana said that her father Shah Rukh Khan had an interesting request for Big B. She said that she wanted to remind him that Big B has played SRK father's role in many films, so she wanted him to ask easy questions to her. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did Amitabh Bachchan make fun of wife Jaya Bachchan's short height?

Trending Now

On the work front, The Archies will be released on Netflix on December 7. The film features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is a teen musical comedy film and is about the fictional music band which is about Archie and the gang who navigate romance, friendship.