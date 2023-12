Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is one of the most loved reality shows. People love having a double dose of entertainment and education with this show. The best part about this show is the host Amitabh Bachchan. He has always been very entertaining and keeps sharing many things from his personal life. He talks about his wife, Jaya Bachchan and kids, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan. He also speaks about his grandkids, Agastya, Navya and Aaradhya. Big B has also shared a lot of things about his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is always so much fun to hear stories about his family. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - KBC 15: 12-year-old Mayank breaks down as he becomes the youngest crorepati; Big B says, 'Aaj ki generation unbelievable hai’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 juniors week

Currently, the juniors week is going on in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Kids are showing their talent and playing the quiz show well. Recently, Pratishta Shetty from Vapi, Gujarat was seen playing the game. She won the fastest finger first and got to play Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did Amitabh Bachchan make fun of wife Jaya Bachchan's short height?

She sat on the hot seat and her father wished her good luck in their mother tongue. Her father calls her 'Kudre' which means 'horse' in Tulu (Kannada). Amitabh Bachchan asks them the meaning of it and gets shocked to know the meaning. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan shares a special message for Rohit Sharma and team India ahead of the finals

Big B learns Tulu for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pratishta then says that her father keeps calling Kudre and Katte (donkey). Big B is left shocked but he thanks Pratishta and her father for teaching him two words of Tulu as his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Tulu and he can go home and tell her that he learnt two words from her mother tongue. This is a big story in TV news.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Ye Tulu bhasha mein hai na, bahut dhyanavaad aapka, aaj ghar pe jaake hum do shabhd toh bol sakenge. Kyunki bahurani jo hai vo Tulu hain, unko toh ye bol nahi sakte par kahenge ki hum do tho words seekh ke aayenge."

Big B then asks Pratishta's father not to address the girl as Kudre and Katte. Pratishta's father then decides to call her Prati.