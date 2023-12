Amitabh Bachchan welcomes contestant Rakesh on the hot seat who gets teary-eyed. Big B tries to make Rakesh smile and cracks a joke. Rakesh even credited his wife for making him reach the hot seat and said that she is strict like Jaya Bachchan. He starts the game with Rakesh who completed his first padav. Big B asked him how he met his wife and Rakesh credited the Bollywood superstar for his love story. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's banter with Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana will leave you in splits

He said that his wife was his junior in college and he used to be in the library most of the time where they met. While studying he realised that she ios his life partner. Rakesh added that he proposed to his ladylove in Big B style by preparing a questionnaire after a few affirmations. He even asked her the priceless question of whether she will be his wife.

Amitabh Bachchan asked Rakesh's wife Sonal how she fell for her husband. Sinal said that it was love at first sight for her and Big B teased them. She even said that she was head over heels in love with Rakesh and would have never imagined life without him. Well, Big B continued with the game. Rakesh successfully completed second padav.