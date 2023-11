Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the longest running and most loved reality show. We have all loved the way Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show. He is one of the best hosts on television. Apart from asking questions and giving some important knowledge about the questions asked, Big B shares many interesting things. He speaks a lot about his family members, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and others. He speaks about the interesting stories from their lives. He also speaks about Bollywood and shares some fun stories about other stars. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Celebrities who have temples dedicated to them

He has shared a lot about his marriage with Jaya Bachchan. He has now once again spoken about her in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 but this time it seems he is making fun of her. Currently, the kids special is going on and we saw Mayank from Haryana winning the fastest finger first.

Mayank talks about his short height

He sat on the hot seat and the quiz began. Mayank reveals he is in eighth grade and his father is the head constable in Delhi police. Amitabh Bachchan then said that Mayank must be very proud of his father. Mayank then jokes that there are a lot of plus points of dad being in the police.

Further, Mayank revealed that he is not happy with his height. He says that everyone makes fun of him and if someone taller stands in front of him, he gets covered. Big B tries to console him and make him feel better. Amitabh Bachchan tells him that this happens with him as well. This is a big story in TV news.

Big B talks about Jaya Bachchan's height

Mayank asks him how can that happen as he is very tall. Big B says that the opposite things happens with him. He added, "Patni ji hamari jo hai, woh aapke height ki hai. Aur unko bhi aise dekhna padta hai." Well, looks like Big B is in a fun mode with the kids.