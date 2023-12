Amitabh Bachchan is the best host ever. Who doesn't love watching Kaun Banega Crorepati? The quiz show has grabbed everyone's attention. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is going on and this season has been very interesting. Big B has shared many interesting things this season about his family, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. He has also spoken about the inside gossip of the film industry. However, the recent episode of the show was very special for Amitabh Bachchan as his grandchild was a part of it. Yes, we are talking about Agastya Nanda. Along with Agastya, the team of The Archies, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda and the director Zoya Akhtar were also a part of it. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan praises Animal star Rashmika Mandanna on a video call; lauds her performance as Geetanjali

Amitabh Bachchan shares an incident about Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan made an interesting revelation about Suhana Khan and her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana spoke about her mother, Gauri Khan being more strict as a parent than her father. Everyone laughed at this but Big B was surprised.

He told Suhana that he thought Shah Rukh Khan was a strict parent. He also recalled an incident that had happened between Suhana and her father. Suhana herself could not remember the incident. Big B shared that Shah Rukh Khan has scolded Suhana when she was a child because she insisted on using their newly built private swimming pool.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Aapne kaha mujhe swimming karni hai aur Shah Rukh Khan ne kaha 'No you will not swim.' Suhana looked surprised as she could not remember it. Big B told her that Shah Rukh Khan had scolded her badly and she kept saying that she wants to swim. This is a big story in TV news.

Well, while Suhana doesn't remember it, we hope Shah Rukh Khan opens up about this incident. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda made their acting debut with The Archies.