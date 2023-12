Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is nearing its finale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their finale a grand success. Well, recently the makers of KBC 15 gave a sneak peek into their finale which will go on air on December 29. Several popular Bollywood celebs will grace the show in the grand finale. Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and more celebs will be seen in the finale week on KBC 15. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Jaya Bachchan, Jeetendra's Parichay after a contestant calls his wife 'natural actress'

India Cricketer of the Indian women's National team Smriti Mandhana and Indian national cricket team's Ishan Kishan will also be part of the show. Vidya will be seen gracing the show with Indian Para-archer Sheetal Devi. The makers recently released a promo of the grand finale week which was captioned as, 'KBC ka grand finale aa raha hai, aur excitement ka level hoga sky-high! Dhamakedar questions aur masti bhare moments se bhara hua hai yeh episode jo rakhega aapko aapke seats ke edge par. Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Somvaar-Shukravaar raat 9 baje.

Watch the promo video of KBC 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Sara was seen saying her quirky one-liners, 'Grand finale week, let’s turn up the heat'. While Vidya was seen reciting Big B’s famous dialogue, 'Rishte me toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai'.

Well, in KBC 15 Jaskaran Singh, a contestant aiming for Indian Administrative Service became the first Rs 1 crore winner of the season.