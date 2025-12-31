Kaun Banega Crorepati Finale: Amitabh Bachchan does what's UNBELIEVABLE, sings non-stop for almost..., audience turns...

Kaun Banega Crorepati Finale: Big B took it upon himself to cheer everyone up with an amazing 32-minute spontaneous singing performance. Amitabh Bachchan would be seen singing nonstop as the crowd stands up, applauding.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the quiz reality program Kaun Banega Crorepati, was seen singing for more than thirty-two minutes in a row as the show approached its season finale. In addition to a few unique traditional songs, he sang some of his timeless favourites, like Hori Khele Raghuveera from Baghban, Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali from Silsila, Chalat Musafir from Teesri Kasam, and Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris.

Emotional AV turns finale into grand celebration

The uncommon and heartfelt act was seen as uplifting the studio as a whole, transforming the show's end into a grand celebration. A specifically chosen AV that captures the season's journeys, tales, and emotional highs will be played on the set before the moment is seen developing. Contestants, viewers, and even Mr Bachchan are all clearly touched and deeply impacted by the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan sings non-stop for...

Big B took it upon himself to cheer everyone up with an amazing 32-minute spontaneous singing performance. Amitabh Bachchan would be seen singing nonstop as the crowd stands up, applauding, clapping, and joining in. Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, the program became a hub for filmmakers to advertise their next films and projects in addition to providing information.

Guest celebrities who appeared...

Actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and many more took the stage throughout the show's run this year to promote their individual films and television shows.

Agastya Nanda to grace KBC finale stage

Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's actual grandson, will make an appearance on the show in the coming days to promote his next film, Ikkis. Along with his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, and mother, Shweta Bachchan, he will be seen with the film crew.

The episode's promos make it clear that the viewers will love witnessing the grandson-grandfather pair at their most honest.

