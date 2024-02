Veteran TV actress Kavita Chaudhary is no more. The lady was best known for her show Udaan, where she played the role of an IPS officer. She is also famous in every Indian household as Lalita Ji from the popular Surf detergent ads. It seemed she passed away due to a cardiac arrest in her home town, Amritsar. She had been battling cancer for some years undergoing chemotherapy for the same. The actress breathed her last in the Pravati Devi Hospital. One of the actress' close friends Suchitra Verma told India Today that she was fighting the disease for years, and was in visible pain when they met a year back. She said she had no idea that the actress' condition would deteriorate so badly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaveta Chaudhry (@kavetachaudhry)

Kavita Chaudhary was a student of the National School Of Drama. Govind Namdev, Anang Desai and she were in the same batch. Desai told Indian Express that she wanted to keep her diagnosis away from the media so she never spoke about it. She passed away in Amritsar, which was her home. It seems he spoke to her 15 days back when she was in Mumbai ailing due to the diseases. Her nephew Ajay Syal informed them of her demise. Despite having no connections in the film industry, she did really well for herself. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media...

We can see that her demise has brought back a lot of memories to fans of Udaan. The old shows of Doordarshan have their own fan base. We extend our condolences to her family and friends.