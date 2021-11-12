Kavita Kaushik is one firebrand lady whom we love for her candour, spirit and acting chops. She also has a heart of gold. The actress decided to go for a new look chopping off her curly locks. As we know, she had gorgeous curly hair, which she flaunted so beautifully in her pictures. She decided to chop them off and went for a bob. The actress has donated her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. She also posted pictures in a royal blue monokini flaunting her bob. She captioned it, "Who's this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked." Also Read - Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's unabashed PDA makes social media shy; fans say, 'Privacy bhi rakhlo thoda sa' - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

One of her close friends from Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant left this comment. She wrote, "Oh my God you cut your hair such a beautiful hair Kavita what's wrong but this has done is looking very international very glamorous very nice." Others like Mansi Parekh, Karan Khanna, Nivedita Bhattacharya complimented her on her hot new look. As we know, cancer patients lose hair after they undergo chemotherapy. Many of them use wigs in that period.

Kavita Kaushik was last seen on Bigg Boss 14. The actress did not have a long stint and was slammed by her behaviour. The actress later said that going to the show was a bad decision. Kavita Kaushik also posted a reel in her new hairdo and monokini look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

We are so loving Kavita Kaushik's new look here. And her gesture is even more heart-warming.