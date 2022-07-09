Kavita Kaushik REGRETS being a part of Bigg Boss 14, says 'I puke when I think about it'

Kavita Kaushik had the most distasteful experience in Bigg Boss 14 and the audience too was shocked to see her real personality. The FIR actress who was loved before making an appearance on the Bigg Boss 14 show was strongly slammed for her behaviour with Ejaz Khan and fighting with almost everyone in the show. She locked her horns with Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and many more to name those who were a part of the show. While Kavita who made a surprising exit during the task of the show recalls the days of Bigg Boss 14 and has only regret.

Talking out her unpleasant experience in the show, Kavita in interaction with Bollywood Hungama admitted regretting being a part of the show and said, " Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah." While Kavita walked off the show, she faced a lot of criticism from the viewers, But her fans stood by her. When Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner of the show, Kavita was tagged by one of her fans on Twitter and told her that she shouldn't have done the show, to which she replied and wrote, " "It's ok like they say once you've spoilt your ‘image’ you are free! Now I don't give a f**k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show"

Kavita had even justified her behaviour on the show, when she spoke to HT, " Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert, and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst". Kavita Kaushik rose to fame with her stint in FIR.