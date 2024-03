Sumbul Touqeer Khan managed to attain enormous fame at a very young age. The diva became a household name with the Television show Imlie. She played the lead character in the show and her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan was simply crackling. As the show took a leap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan marked their exit from the show. Now, she is playing the lead role in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The show went on-air in September 2023 and it quickly became popular. However, there were rumours doing the rounds of the internet that the show is going to go off-air. Sumbul has now broken her silence on the same. Also Read - Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Balika Vadhu and more TV shows with reference to civil services

To Telly Talk, Sumbul Toqueer Khan asserted that these rumours of Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon going off-air are baseless. She questioned who are those spreading such rumours? She sent out a message to her fans saying that people should not believe in the rumours as there are nothing as such happening. She asked her fans to stay calm and simply enjoy the show. Her chemistry with Mishkat Verma in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is leaving fans thoroughly entertained.

In Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Sumbul Touqeer Khan plays the role of an IAS officer. She is stuck between her professional and personal lives. She is a daughter, wife and an IAS officer. While she manages to balance everything, she is faced with many challenges. Sumbul Touqeer Khan's strong portrayal has won her brownie points.

Apart from TV shows, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was also a part of Bigg Boss 16. She became the youngest contestant in the history of the reality show to remain inside the house for more than 100 days. She was a part of the Bigg Boss mandali that had Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia. She kept in the news because of her connection with Shaleen Bhanot and Tina Dutta.