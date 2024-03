Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, which airs on Sony TV, might soon go off the air. The show, which premiered on 25 September 2023 with great anticipation, is rumoured to bid adieu soon. Despite its rich storyline and popularity on social media, the show is unfortunately not performing well in terms of TRP, which is one of the reasons the channel is considering axing the show. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer fallout REAL reason revealed; Bigg Boss 16 celeb is ignoring the Imlie costar?

Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma's show likely to go off air

According to recent reports on Filmibeat, the channel recently had a meeting where they discussed the performance of Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The channel has observed that despite the makers introducing numerous twists and turns to spice up the drama, the TRP is not improving regardless of the storyline. The makers have concluded that although the show boasts a strong storyline and immensely talented actors like Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, the audience seems disinterested in the social drama genre. TV audiences predominantly prefer watching love sagas or family dramas. Unfortunately, Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon hasn't been successful in garnering good TRP, leading the channel to consider axing the show within two months. Also Read - TOP TV News Of The Week: Tunisha Sharma's mother opposes Sheezan Khan's entry on KKK13, Disha Parmar confirms Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

It is speculated that Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon will most likely go off the air before IPL 2024 starts. During IPL, the TRPs of other TV shows usually decrease significantly as audiences are more interested in watching cricket than daily soap operas. It remains to be seen whether the channel will eventually change its decision or stick to its current mindset and axe Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon revolves around Kavya, an IPS officer, highlighting her struggle between her married and professional life. Sumbul Touqeer has gained wide recognition for her portrayal of Kavya, while Mishkat Varma has also been applauded for his impeccable acting skills. The show is primarily famous among fans due to the on-screen chemistry and off-screen bond between Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma.