Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma are great friends off screen. The duo portrays the characters of Kavya and Adiraj respectively in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is one of the main reasons why fans have been hooked to the show. In an exclusive conversation, actor Mishkat Varma recently opened up about his friendship with Sumbul and what he wishes for their bond. Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao confirms Agastya's death; talks about the interesting twists in the show

Kavya: Mishkat Varma talks about his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer

When actors shoot for a daily soap, the first and foremost thing one wishes for is to have a good co-star. A co-star, especially if you have been paired opposite her or him, is one person with whom you have maximum scenes. Hence, it's important to have a good rapport with a co-star. Mishkat Varma is certainly lucky in this aspect as his Kavya co-star, Sumbul Touqeer, is certainly one of his closest friends, and the duo share an unbreakable bond off-screen. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Mishkat Varma said,''It's been a dream; it's been so smooth working with her. Hopefully, moving forward, there won't be any hiccups either. It's just that we share a really good off-screen bond, which translates into amazing on-screen chemistry, and I hope it continues like that. She is one of the actors who is wonderful to work with, very caring, responsible, respectful, and with a great sense of humor, which I really appreciate. It's been really good to work with her.'' Also Read - Imlie: Sai Ketan Rao aka Agastya to quit the show? Will his character die?

On being quizzed about who is the real creator behind all the amazing dance reels that he and Sumbul upload on social media, Mishkat said, ''It's a debatable question. If you ask the same question to Sumbul, she might mention her name, but honestly, the idea and execution primarily come from my side. However, Sumbul handles the shoot of the video, the editing, and all separate departments 100 percent. The idea and execution mostly come from me, but it's a team effort, basically.''

Prior to Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Sumbul Touqeer participated in Bigg Boss 16, while Mishkat was last seen in the show Anandi Baa Aur Emily.