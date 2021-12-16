A lot of celebrities have sat opposite on the hot seat in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In one of the upcoming episodes, and her co-star Gajraj Rao will be gracing the show. While playing the game, a lot of times celebs share some anecdotes about their career, so Neena opened up about how she got the role in Badhaai Ho. The actress also revealed that Aysuhmann Khurrana didn’t want her to play his mother in the movie, and the reason behind it is quite shocking. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shanaya Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; Brahmastra release date out; Urfi Javed again trolled and more

Neena revealed that when she went to director Amit Sharma’s office she wore her cook’s clothes. The actress said, "Amit called me to his office after a week and ten days. When I went there, I asked his assistant, 'What should I wear so that he thinks I fit into the character?' I was told that that character is from a middle-class family so I should wear a salwar kameez. I had some stylish salwar kameez but here, I had to wear normal salwar kameez.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood celebs who bought expensive homes during the pandemic

"Then I got the kameez, but didn't have the salwar, the normal salwar. I was wondering what to do? I then wore my house cook's salwar because it was a normal and simple white color salwar. I went there (to Amit Sharma's office), wearing my chunni and salwar kameez and I told him, 'Sir am I looking alright, I am wearing my house help's salwar he looked quite impressed by me,” she added. Also Read - Brahmastra release date out: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer all set to hit the big screens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Also, one of the reasons that she wasn’t chosen in one go is Ayushmann. The actor felt that Neena was too hot to play his mother. The veteran actress revealed, "I then got to know that felt that I should not play the part because I don't look like a mom. He said, 'She's too hot!' He didn't get the 'Mummy' feeling looking at me. Someone then told Amit, that I had done a short film with called, Khujli, a 15-minute short. In that, I had an almost similar attire. He watched that, then showed it to Ayushmann and everyone else. That is how I was locked into the role."

For her performance in the movie, Neena had won multiple awards including Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) award.