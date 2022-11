and have been married for nearly five decades and it seems like the two haven't forgotten their key romantic moments that they have created in each other's lives. Their love story also involves love at first sight too and it was Jaya who had fallen in love with Amitabh after they were introduced to each other on the Guddi sets. And now, Big B has revealed the reason why he married Jaya and his answer is a proof that he is hopelessly romantic. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and more stars who lost their pets [View Photos]

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh was seen complimenting a contestant named Priyanka's long hair. It began when Amitabh asked Priyanka about what she has been doing on the work front, a tradition that he follows while getting to know about the contestants on the show. She answered that she is working as a manager at a beauty and wellness brand. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan is a true princess: Check her most expensive gifts given by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and more

After listening to this, Amitabh didn't take long to praise Priyanka for her long hair. "Devi ji apke jo kesh hai woh bahaut sundar hai (Ma'am, you have beautiful hair.)" He then went on to reveal that he married Jaya because she had long hair. "Apni patni se humne vyah ek iss wajah se kiya tha ki unke kesh bahaut lambe the (One of the reasons I married my wife Jaya Bachchan is because she had long hair)," he said. Big B's revelation about his personal left Priyanka and the audience into splits. Also Read - Uunchai Yashoda Box Office Collection: Black Panther - Wakanda Forever BEATS Amitabh Bachchan's film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's thriller with a bumper start

KBC ke manch par @SrBachchan ji ne #PriyankaMaharshi ji ke baalon ki taareef ki, aur saath hi saath unn baalon se judi apni shaadi ki yaad ko saajha kiya! ? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.#KBC2022 pic.twitter.com/dTXAMy6k44 — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 15, 2022

When along with Jaya Bachchan had surprised Amitabh and graced the KBC 14 hot seat on the megastar's birthday special episode, Abhishek had asked Jaya if Amitabh is romantic and she had said he isn't. In 1998, when Amitabh and Jaya had appeared in one of the first episodes of Rendezvous with , the host had asked Jaya if she finds Amitabh as a romantic person, Jaya had teased her husband saying, "Not with me!"

But Amitabh's recent revelation about his love life just proves that he is romantic at heart and a good communicator too.