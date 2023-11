Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has started with KBC Juniors Week and the first contestant to play the game was Mayank from Mahendragarh, Haryana. Host Amitabh Bachchan jokes how kids of this generation are way ahead and draws a comparison. He leaves everyone shocked when he says that he still gets confused between push and pull and this generation talks about coding and AI. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp and follow our channel for more entertainment news and TV news updates. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Did Amitabh Bachchan make fun of wife Jaya Bachchan's short height?

The host starts to read out the first question for Rs. 6,40,000 and the young boy wins hearts with his answer. Mayank uses the first lifeline for Rs. 12,50,000 prize money. Mayank has a heart-to-heart conversation with host Big B and says he is still unsure what he wants to be when he grows up. He asks Big B when he was a kid what did he dreamt of becoming. Amitabh Bachchan tells him that 'Zyaadatar hum log gilli danda khelte the, toh humne kaha hum gilli danda he khel lenge, iske alawa humare mann mein kabhi kuch nahi aaya'.

Mayank calls his father his biggest inspiration and says that he came on the show to fulfill his dad's dream. He gears up for the Rs. 1 crore question and becomes the youngest crorepati. Big B announces Mayank as the first junior crorepati of season 15. Mayank, who is 12 years old breaks down after winning Rs 1 crore. Big B consoles him and hugs him tightly. He pats on his back and head. Mayank's parents also join him and get emotional. Amitabh Bachchan gives Mayank and his father tissues to wipe their tears. Mayank dedicates the money to his parents and says that they will use the money for his higher studies.