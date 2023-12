Amitabh Bachchan is a family man, and he has proved it time and again through his most beloved show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B has got a very special guest on his game show KBC 15 and it's his grandson, Agastya Nanda, who made his Bollywood debut with The Archies and is winning hearts with his charm. In the promo, you can see how Agastya is buttering his Nanu, aka grandpa, to ask him simple questions and win the game. Big B is seen getting emotional and recalling the time of his birth. The Brahmastra actor calls Agastya her daughter's son and says that he held him after five months of his birth and gets teary-eyed. Also Read - Rajinikanth turns 73: When Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan shared their fondness for the birthday boy

Watch the video of Big B proudly calling Agastya Nanda his daughter Shweta Bachchan's son and revealing a childhood habit of the Archies actor.

Amitabh Bachchan then reveals one habit of Agastya as a kid: how he used to love to play with his beard. He is proudly saying that he is all grown up today and has even become an actor. This leaves everyone emotional, including Agastya. Indeed it one moment that will be remembered in the history of KBC.

Suhana Khan and other The Archies actors were also present on the show, along with their film director Zoya Akhtar, who is being hailed by the industry for making a beautiful film.

Agastya Nanda trolled as a bad actor

Ever since The Archies has been released, there are certain sections of people on the internet who have trolling the acting skills of the star kids, especially Agastya and Khushi Kapoor. While Suhana is the only one who is being appreciated by the netizens, All said and done, The Archies has managed to be in the news.