Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is one of the most watched shows on Indian television. This week, popular stand up comedian Zakir Khan and YouTuber Khan Sir will be arriving on the show as celebrity guests. Ahead of their episode, a new promo of KBC 15 was released by the makers, where the duo can be seen having a gala time with host Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, the megastar asked Zakir to explain the meaning of the Gen Z slang term 'Sakht Launda', to which the stand up comedian gave a hilarious reply.

Zakir Khan explains meaning of ‘Sakht Launda’ to Amitabh Bachchan

This Friday, Zakir Khan and Khan sir will be arriving on KBC 15 to raise funds for a charity. The duo have a massive fanbase on social media and are known for their relatable content. Known for his humour and wit, Zakir was welcomed by the audiences by the popular slang 'Sakht Launda'.

When Zakir arrived on the hotseat, host Amitabh Bachchan asked him to explain the meaning behind the slang term. The megastar asked Zakir "Yeh kya hai" (What is this), to which the stand up comedian replied "Sir yeh ek andolan hai. Jaise apki line hai ki hum jahaan khade hote hai line wahaan se shuru hoti hai, toh jahaan woh line khatam hoti hai, wahan hum jaise log start hote hai." (Sir this is a movement. Like your famous dialogue from the film Kaalia)

In another promo, the megastar was seen lauding Khan sir for his teaching methods. The actor asked Khan sir to explain to him the concept of electrons and protons, to which the YouTuber explained in a relatable manner, taking himself, Zakir and Amitabh Bachchan as examples. His method left the megastar impressed.

Several social media users took to the comments section of the video to react to the promo. One user wrote, “Khan sir is the greatest person in the education system.” Another comment read, “Zakhir khan most loved comedian+ khan sir best teacher = masterpiece.”

Zakir Khan and Khan sir’s celebrity special episode of KBC 15 will air this Friday, on September 29.