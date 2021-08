Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant RJ Malishka asks Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra for jaadoo ki jhappi; ANGRY netizens react, 'Cheap as cheap can get' – read tweets

India's Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra is the toast of the town. He is the new heartthrob of the nation. We know that he is blessed with good looks as well. The young man did an interview with a radio station. He was being interviewed by RJ Malishka. As we know, she is a famous radio personality. She has been part of TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as well. It seems she asked Neeraj Chopra for a jaadoo ki jhappi after the interview. This left the sportsman rather embarrassed. He politely replied, "Aapko Dur Se Hi Namaste." Also Read - Nach Baliye 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi - here's why celeb reality shows struggle on the TRP charts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krrish Rajpurohit ?? (@eimkrrishofficial)

Neeraj Chopra after watching Rj Malishka performance ? pic.twitter.com/g3oQFiVSDK — Udit Choudhary (@uditpanwarr) August 20, 2021

Yeh Malishka ki hasee sunkar ?? Shurpanakha yaad aa gayi mujhe. ??? — ??QueenB?? (@art3mis__love) August 20, 2021

The more I get to know about Neeraj Chopra, the more I like and admire him.. ??

Handled that mad lady Malishka so well. Like a hero. ??❤ — M@n!$h@ ??‍♀️ (@khemka_mk) August 20, 2021

What would be the degree of outrage if a bunch 40+ male journalist gathered around a 23 female athletes & performed a suggestive dance number?#Malishka #NeerajChopra https://t.co/nsvJKwfVoi — ????? ????? (@Vikas_Joshi) August 20, 2021

I find this kinda behaviour disgusting both by Kapil Sharma and Malishka. And Kapil Sharma has been called out many many times — Rishit_Sachinist •EF• 2.0 (@RishitShukla) August 20, 2021

Also, isn't @mymalishka , like, 40? So creeping on someone 15 years your junior is totally fine if the genders are reversed, is it? #Malishka @RedFMIndia — no ref (@SwearyTweet) August 20, 2021

Cringe Mx. Malishka

Imagine if gender were opposite.

Five men and one women ?@RedFMIndia #NeerajChopra https://t.co/bfmoSSnawS — bhuwan (@Tribhuwanchauh1) August 20, 2021

If it was a woman and in the place of malishka there was a man,media would have taken it to another different level — Ankita (अंकिता) ?? (@rightistankita) August 20, 2021

Embarrassing the person ahead of you if one thing and then showcasing illiteracy is another. Malishka did both yesterday. Whatever that happened by every means is unacceptable! She should be thankful that Neeraj didn’t leave the conversation midway. — Prajakta (@18prajakta) August 20, 2021

The ladies of the radio station did a dance on the yesteryear hit song, Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri and netizens are just not amused now. Also Read - Karan Johar is proud that he has covered everything on television