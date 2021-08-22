Today's episode, 21st August, of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 began in a jovial mode with the contestants passionately expressing whom they've grown close to and how those binds have become stronger along the journey, after which host and celebrated filmmaker drops some welcome news by announcing that no contestant would receive the 'fear funda' band in the episode much to everyone's delight, but a major twist later on leaves everybody anxious. He also reveals that all the stunts for the day would be performed in pairs and proceeds to place and Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and , and , Vishal Aditya Singh and , and Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli together. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

'The mousetrap' stunt

Vishal Aditya Singh had to guide Sana Makbul to circumvent a table full of mousetraps and every time the latter got it wrong and her finger got jammed in one of the mousetraps, she had to take the desi name of a vegetable. In-between, host Rohit Shetty substituted Arjun Bijlani for Sana, after he kept imparting his so-called pearls of wisdom. This was a fun round though, with no timings being taken into consideration.

'Heli-jump and ladder' stunt

In this stunt, one contestant had to descend a dangling ladder attached to a helicopter mid-flight while un-hooking multiple flags clasped to different rungs of the ladder. On the other hand, her/his partner, on ground, needed to unlock several chains shackled around their person. Upon unlocking all the chains, the contestant would be propelled up in what Rohit Shetty christened to ge a heli-jump, an updated, more thrilling, opposite version of the bunjee-jump. The first pair comprises Vishal Aditya Singh and while Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Sood went next. Vishal-Shweta competed the task in 11 minutes while Divyanka-Varun did it in 5 minutes and 4 seconds.

'Water tank submerged' stunt

This stunt involves one contestant in a tank, being submerged below water in a swimming pool while the other swims toward her/him in an attempt to open the locks and free her/his partner before she/he runs out of breath. Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya were the first pait chosen by Rohit Shetty, but before he or could go further or the stunt commenced, the episode concluded, with the macho host announcing that tomorrow, Sunday, 22nd August would see a double elimination for the first time on the stunt-based reality show.

So, who'd be the unlucky pair to sent home to India tomorrow. Let's wait and watch...