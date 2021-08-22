Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 21st August 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood leave everyone behind while Rohit Shetty announces a double elimination

Host and celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty drops some welcome news by announcing that no contestant would receive the 'fear funda' band in today's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 much to everyone's delight, but a major twist later on leaves everybody anxious. He also reveals that all the stunts for the day would be performed in pairs.