Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's last weekend episode has become the most talked about. It was the teams week and the contestants were divided into two teams. Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya were the captains of the teams. Rahul Vaidya's team included Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, and Nikki Tamboli. Shweta Tiwari's team included Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen. Rahul Vaidya's team won with 60 points while Shweta Tiwari's team got just 10 points. Rohit Shetty then asked Shweta Tiwari to send the two weakest contestants of her team for the elimination task. Shweta was in a fix and was worried as she did not want to nominate anyone.

She finally decided to send Abhinav Shukla but was confused with the other name. However, they all shifted to a new location which had a big swimming pool. With the pool in front of them, everyone understood that it was a task related to water. Even after that Shweta Tiwari chose Aastha Gill for the task opposite Abhinav Shukla. The opposite team criticised her for the decision she took as it was unfair for Aastha who does not know how to swim. Aastha aborted the stunt and was eliminated. Even Rohit Shetty told Shweta Tiwari that it was a wrong decision made by her. Post that episode, fans have been trolling Shweta and blaming her for Aastha Gill's elimination. However, last night, Aastha and Shweta had a get-together party with Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, and a few other friends.

During the party, Aastha Gill and Shweta Tiwari clarified what happened in the last episode and the former requested fans to stop the war on social media. Aastha shared a video wherein she can be seen asking Shweta about what she'd like to say about her eviction, for which she's is being blamed. Shweta then asked Aastha to clarify. Aastha took over the phone and said, "Guys mat karo yaar. She is the closest and the sweetest." Shweta then added that she was the one who was most disappointed by her eviction because she had faith in her.