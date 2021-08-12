Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill reacts to fans blaming Shweta Tiwari her for elimination and continuously trolling her – watch video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Aastha Gill asks her fans, not to troll and blame Shweta Tiwari for her elimination. Shweta Tiwari also clarifies the matter.