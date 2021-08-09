Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill's elimination leaves Rashami Desai in tears; fans call Shweta Tiwari 'mean and toxic'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making a lot of news. Yesterday, we saw the elimination of Aastha Gill. The young singer's chirpy presence added a lot of charm on the show. Moreover, she was fearless and did not hesitate from taking on any challenges. This endeared her to a lot of audiences. Yesterday, Aastha Gill who is a non-swimmer was pitted against two swimmers. This gave her an advantage. A lot of people questioned Shweta Tiwari's captaincy on social media. Fans feel that Aastha Gill deserves to get a comeback on the show. Nikki Tamboli was back on the show and failed to deliver. Rohit Shetty slammed her for not making use of the opportunities. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Aastha Gill confirmed to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

I cried ? I love her ❤️ — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) August 8, 2021

Last week, the elimination of Saurabh Raaj Jain made netizens see red. Fans are upset with how the show is proceeding with eliminating contestants being ousted. Rahul Vaidya's team fared really. This is how fans reacted to Aastha Gill's eviction from the stunt based reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Aastha Gill, Raqesh Bapat, Rohit Reddy, Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal and more to participate in Karan Johar's show? Check complete list of contestants

If Makers can take back weak player like ' #NikkiTamboli ' then they should definitely take back strong player like ' #AasthaGill '. No hatred for Nikki and Nikkians but she is not KKK material.#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #khatronkekhiladionvoot — VARUN (@being_Varun13) August 9, 2021

#KKK11 What's this nominations guys?

Is it big boss we are watching?

Every week nominate a strong contestant to remove them from the show.What's the agenda??#AasthaGill you deserved to stay girl. — Basal Ganglia (@DoctorENJ) August 9, 2021

I didn't understand one thing.. They told about the stunt after choosing the names ryt?? So how swetha will know which stunt it is.. If they knew about the stunt before itself thn it's absolutely wrong decision taken by swetha to send #AasthaGill for the water stunt. #KKK11 — Ramya1494?? (@Ramya1494_Sam) August 9, 2021

Dusri team ki captain Madam ko bas neecha dikhana aata h aur kuch kiya nahi . It's because of her #AasthaGill is eliminated. She is very cunning mean toxic person. #ShwetaTiwari — Nikki_nikita (@Nikki_nikkiita) August 9, 2021

I thought #ShwetaTiwari should have done herself elimination stunt, because according to me, she had very little contribution. Sirf dusro ko nicha dikha k kch nhi hota Didi.. Unfair with #AasthaGill — ᏰᏋᎥᏁᎶ ᏂᏬᎷᏗᏁ (ᏗᏒᴹᵃⁱ ˢⁱʳᶠ ᴹᵉʳᵃ ᴴᵘ ᶠⁱˡʰᵃᵃˡ ?❤) (@02Beinghuman) August 9, 2021

We can see that emotions are high because of the elimination of Aastha Gill. Let us know what you felt about the same! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 24, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain win locket from Rohit Shetty