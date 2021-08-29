Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began on a high note as host scares the contestants by introducing dangerous tasks. He tells the contestants that everyone will perform the tasks together and will have to get rid of 'fear phanda'. Contestants get scared and promise to get themselves into the safe zone. Rohit tells contestants to perform the tear gas task wherein contestants are told to sit inside the train full of tear gas. Vishal and Sana win the task and secure their place in the safe zone. Also Read - Epic Throwback! Sidharth Shukla's picture from the 2004 Gladrags Manhunt Finale goes viral; Abhinav Shukla is also seen with him as a finalist

In the coffin task wherein contestants have to sleep inside the coffin and put snakes, crabs, and other crawling insects inside it. The contestants have to remove the ball which is kept in the box place in the coffin. Rahul wins the task and Rohit takes his 'fear phanda' out. Later, Rohit informs the contestants about the second task and tells them to finish it on time to get themselves safe. Vishal, Sana, and Rahul get safe while other contestants struggle to get themselves into the safe zone. The host Rohit tells contestants to perform the rope task wherein they will have to balance themselves while being tied to the rope. Shweta wins the task and gets safe. Rohit announces , , Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood in the danger zone. The remaining contestants will have to perform tasks and get themselves into the safe zone in the next week.

Who do you think will get rid of 'fear phanda' next week among Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, or Varun Sood.

