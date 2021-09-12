After a commendable journey, has finally bid adieu to 's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just before the grand finale. Abhinav competed with Vishal Aditya Singh and in the elimination stunt during the semi-finals. But unfortunately, luck didn't favour him and Abhinav got eliminated from the show. Also Read - WHAT! Rubina Dilaik reveals putting on 7 kilos post COVID-19 recovery; hubby Abhinav Shukla's response is funny AF

Fans are filled with all kinds of emotions as they watched Abhinav walk away from the show after coming so close to the finale. They have been lauding him for performing all kinds of stunts on the show and calling him an all-rounder contestant. Many people even said that they have been watching the show because of Abhinav and since he has got eliminated, there's no reason for them to continue watching it. They called him the real winner. Some even felt that Abhinav's stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has made his strained relationship with his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant better than ever.

Rohit Shetty also lauded Abhinav for being a sport and appreciated him for the way he performed all the stunts so far. He wished him good luck for the future and said that only things good will happen to him.

The contestant who has performed all types of stunts. You are all rounder Abhinav. We are so proud of you jungle boy?#AbhinavShukla #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Faiza (@Faiza82842417) September 11, 2021

We loved your super amazing journey Abhinav @ashukla09 You made this journey so memorable for us also. Thankyou for everything jungle boy ❤❤#AbhinavShukla #AbhiArmy#KKK11 — Aahana Sharma (@AahanaS28747472) September 11, 2021

Great going #RahulVaidya

2nd inning bond of #RahulVaidya and #AbhinavShukla was too good...their relation was too stable and sweet enjoyed!#KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Anshika Chaurasia (@i_anshika_) September 11, 2021

#abhinavshukla was d best among d three in the elimination stunt. It was just bad luck. He deserved to be in top 5. #kkk11 — Anu (@morning_dew22) September 11, 2021

2day #KKK11 ends for me may Dbest person wins

My favorite was #AbhinavShukla

Somehow I wished what he couldn't get in BB he would get in #KKK11 but luck was not in your favor 2day but it's OK

Life Goes On

U r already a winner for us

CHAMPION ABHINAV SHUKLA — Sunshine Baby (@HopefulMinion) September 11, 2021

Now, it remains to be seen who will be eliminated next in the semi-finals. Currently, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, , Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and are competing on the show.