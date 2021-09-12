After a commendable journey, Abhinav Shukla has finally bid adieu to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just before the grand finale. Abhinav competed with Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari in the elimination stunt during the semi-finals. But unfortunately, luck didn't favour him and Abhinav got eliminated from the show. Also Read - WHAT! Rubina Dilaik reveals putting on 7 kilos post COVID-19 recovery; hubby Abhinav Shukla's response is funny AF
Fans are filled with all kinds of emotions as they watched Abhinav walk away from the show after coming so close to the finale. They have been lauding him for performing all kinds of stunts on the show and calling him an all-rounder contestant. Many people even said that they have been watching the show because of Abhinav and since he has got eliminated, there's no reason for them to continue watching it. They called him the real winner. Some even felt that Abhinav's stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has made his strained relationship with his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya better than ever. Also Read - Vikas Gupta slams celebs who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mom; says 'she has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill by her side'
Rohit Shetty also lauded Abhinav for being a sport and appreciated him for the way he performed all the stunts so far. He wished him good luck for the future and said that only things good will happen to him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari or Varun Sood – which two contestants will get eliminated before the finale? Vote Now
Now, it remains to be seen who will be eliminated next in the semi-finals. Currently, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani are competing on the show.
