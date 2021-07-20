Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: After facing flak, Nikki Tamboli pens an apology note for her 'disappointing' outing for fans, and mentor Rohit Shetty

Honestly, everyone had high hopes from Nikki Tamboli in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The gorgeous lady was a task performer in Bigg Boss 14. However, the adventure reality show is a different ball game altogether. She also went in just after facing a huge personal loss in the form of the loss of her elder brother. The lady aborted a couple of tasks that could have saved her from the eliminations. This left fans angered and upset. Now, Nikki Tamboli has written a long note apologizing to her fans and show host, Rohit Shetty. She has said that she has emotional baggage and is disappointed. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reminisces her happy times with the crew in South Africa – view pics

In her note, she wrote, "It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt. It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt. But this journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time...See you all for my next super soon!" Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's terrific show in the first episode leaves fans screaming, 'Just Wow' — read tweets

People were very upset after seeing her quit the show. They even said that she should not have gone if she was so scared of such challenges. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere: From Shweta Tiwari kissing a chameleon to Divyanka Tripathi taking blessing from a giant lizard – here's all that went down

You went, you tried. That’s all that matters to us #NikkiTamboli ❤️ — Kg.007 (@Kg00718) July 20, 2021

She say Sorry for Haters FOREVER WITH TAMBOLI#NikkiTamboli pic.twitter.com/GfnafRNJiM — Madan Rao? (@MadanRao20) July 20, 2021

Fans are now coming forward to support her. Let us see what kind of project she chooses next.