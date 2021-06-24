Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen's father stuck in Cape Town due to COVID-19 situation?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Anushka Sen recently returned to Mumbai from Cape Town. She was accompanied by her father because she is just 18. However, her father has been compelled to stay back in Cape Town as he tested positive in his mandatory test before departure. Her father was supposed to return to Mumbai with Anushka but he had to stay back because of his COVID-19 reports. A source close to ETimes said that her father had gone for another test a few hours ago to double-check as he has no symptoms and he has now tested negative. This, in turn, might lead him to undergo yet another test in a day or two to rule out if he's indeed fit to travel back. Anushka's father has been in Cape Town throughout the show but never came out from his room or intermingled with other contestants in his room. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shehnaaz Gill gets TROLLED, Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC's Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with Cancer and more

The source also informed that even he and Anushka were in separate rooms. As of now, her father is under strict quarantine. Anushka and her mother are worried for him now. Earlier, there were reports that even Anushka has tested positive for coronavirus. And hence fans have been wondering she can she return in just 6 days of testing positive. As per ETimes, COVID had struck her in Cape Town much before the media reported about her condition. Anushka in an interview with ETimes, spoke about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is the youngest contestant this season.

She shared, "I got to make new friends in this journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. I am the youngest and most pampered here. The co-contestants are lovely people. They are very supportive that I am just 18 and I am exploring and trying new things. I am so happy that I share a great rapport with everybody."