Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani beats Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and more to become winner?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's shooting has completed in Cape Town and the contestants are now back to India. They had their COVID-19 tests and returned back. However, they have been quarantined in India too. Earlier, there have been reports that Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani are the top five of the season. And now we hear that it is Arjun Bijlani who has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Yes, various reports on social media suggest that the Naagin actor has defeated Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and others to win this season of Rohit Shetty's show. Earlier, Rakhi Sawant revealed the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 before the show's premiere.

Well, while interacting with the paparazzi outside her gym on Wednesday, Rakhi was asked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she welcomed everyone. She said, "Sab log aagaye (Everyone's back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. , welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?" Paparazzi hinted her names of the contestants who participated in KKK11 and she said, " jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn't he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won)." Well, if the reports and what Rakhi Sawant has said is true then it surely is a treat for all Arjun Bijlani fans. Earlier, Rohit Shetty also took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up of this season. He shared a picture on Instagram and spoke about this 42 day long journey.

Rohit Shetty wrote, "A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds. I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!"