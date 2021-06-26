Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani beats Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and more to become winner?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have returned to India after completing the shoot of the show and as per reports, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has won this season.