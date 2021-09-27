Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale no less than a typical 's action-packed film. From destruction of cars to rescue mission, the finalists performed the high-octane stunts that host Rohit Shetty had in store for them. After , and Varun Sood were eliminated from the finale race, the battle for the winner's trophy was fought between the top 3 finalists - , and Vishal Aditya Singh. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale Live Updates: Arjun Bijlani beats Divyanka Tripathi to lift the winner's trophy

The finale stunt was a sort of a rescue mission where the 3 finalists were asked to drive a boat to a marked location. After reaching there, they had to hook their boat to the wires attached to the chopper howering over them. Once done, the chopper was supposed to lift the boat with the performer sitting in it and take it them to a new marked location. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale: Netizens SLAM channel and makers for being biased towards winner Arjun Bijlani; call Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi 'real winners'

The contestants were then to find a key at the bottom of the boat which was made to hang mid-air. After getting the keys, the contestant were to jump into the water and swim to a burning house, unlock the chains to use the fire extinguisher to douse off the fire, get inside and release the dummy and drag it to the top of the house. Once done, the chopper would take them to the final marked location where the contestant has to again jump into the water, swim to the shore and cross the finish line. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think Rahul Vaidya deserved to get eliminated from the show? Vote now

While Vishal aborted the stunt, Arjun and Divyanka came out to be strong contestants on the show and gave a tough fight to each other. At the end of the result, there was a mere 20 seconds difference between the two and Arjun Bijlani was pronounced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

While both Arjun and Divyanka gave their best shot at the finale stunt, we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience who they think performed the final stunt better.

Cast your vote below:

Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, Khatron ke Khiladi 11 made headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant.