Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's new episode begins and Rohit Shetty shows some special messages from Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Karan Patel. This week the contestants will perform some memorable and terrific stunts from the past seasons.

Anushka, Rahul and Vishal's scary water stunt

Anushka, Rahul and Vishal get the most difficult water stunt. They will be tied upside down with a rope and will be thrown in the pool. They will have to release the flags tied underwater. Anushka Sen goes first but she aborts the stunt after one round. Rahul Vaidya completes the stunt and impresses everyone. Vishal Aditya Singh begins well but aborts the stunt. Rahul Vaidya wins the stunt while Rohit Shetty is not happy with Vishal. However, Anushka Sen gets the fear fhanda.

The Electrifying experience

Abhinav-Nikki, Varun-Mahek and Arjun-Divyanka have to do a stunt that has an electric current. Abhinav and Nikki go first but as usual Nikki irritates everyone by aborting the stunt. She even disappoints Abhinav Shukla. Nikki does not even agree to jump in the water and keeps sitting on the plank tied above. Varun and Mahek do the stunt well but Nikki keeps sitting on the plank itself. Divyanka and Arjun perform the stunt well and even win it. Varun-Mahek and Abhinav-Nikki get the fear fhanda.

Near to death experience for Sana and Shweta

Shweta and Sana will be locked inside a coffin and they have to open the six locks tied. There will be mice and other insects inside the coffin. Sana Makbul goes first and completes the stunt. Shweta Tiwari finds it difficult as she is scared of darkness and is claustrophobic. However, she completes it. But Sana Makbul wins the stunts.

Now, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari have the fear fhanda and will do more stunts tomorrow.