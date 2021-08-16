Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 15, 2021, Highlights: Mahek Chahal gets eliminated, Nikki Tamboli surprises everyone with her daredevil stunt

Mahek Chahal gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as she aborts the last stunt. However, Nikki Tamboli leaves everyone surprised as she sets a new record.