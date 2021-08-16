The new episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins. Today, all those who have fear fhanda will perform the stunts. For the unversed, this week all the difficult and terrific stunts from the past seasons will be repeated. Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari have the fear fhanda. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli's performance irks social media; fans say 'My brain can't take the shit she does' — read tweets

Varun, Anushka and Nikki face the scariest water stunt

Varun, Anushka and Nikki have to do the scariest water stunt. They have to stand on a tilted plank and remove flags at the sides of the plank. Water and air will be showered on them forcefully. Varun goes first but even before doing the stunt he falls off and injures himself. Later Rohit Shetty asks if anyone wants to be his proxy. Vishal Aditya Singh agrees and does the stunt for Varun. Anushka Sen aborts the stunt as she is scared of hurting her face. It is Nikki's turn and surprisingly she does not abort but completes the stunt. However, she does it after a lot of drama. Varun and Nikki are saved while Anushka will perform the elimination stunt. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 14, 2021, highlights: Nikki Tamboli's disappointing performance upsets Rohit Shetty

Sleeping with 2000 cockroaches

Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla and Mahek Chahal have to perform a stunt with 2000 cockroaches. They have to sleep on a bed and two types of cockroaches will be put on them. The contestants will have to separate the Madagascar cockroaches and keep them in another box. Shweta Tiwari goes first and completes the stunt. Abhinav Shukla and Mahek Chahal also does the stunt. However, Mahek Chahal goes in the elimination stunt with Anushka Sen as she loses against Abhinav and Shweta. Also Read - Indian Idol 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

The Elimination Stunt

Anushka Sen and Mahek Chahal have to perform the elimination stunt in a dark and scary house. Anushka Sen does the stunt while Mahek Chahal aborts the stunt and gets eliminated.

Rahul and Abhinav's kiss

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla have been paired together for a stunt. The other pair is Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli. Rahul and Abhinav perform the stunt first.