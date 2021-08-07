Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 7, 2021, highlights: Rohit Shetty slams Nikki Tamboli as she aborts another stunt; feels Sourabh Raaj Jain was more deserving

The new episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will bring about new drama and amazing stunts. It will be a teamwork episode. The contestants have been divided into two teams. Rohit Shetty reveals that Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya will be the captains of the teams. Rahul Vaidya's team includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, and Nikki Tamboli. Shweta Tiwari's team includes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen. Let us take a look at the highlights of tonight's episode. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS who according to her is the winner of the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Team games begin

Four team members of each team will play the game together. One team has to walk on a plank tied at a height while the other teams will be in drums and will dislock themselves to push the opponent and make them fall before they reach the other end and remove the flag. First Rahul's team is in drums and Shweta's team has to walk the plank. Three members from Shweta's team complete the stunt. Rahul's team members also complete the stunts with just one person falling. However, Rahul's team completes the stunt faster and hence they get 10 points.

Car Stunt

The remaining contestants of the teams have to perform now. Shweta Tiwari's team members Anushka and Sana perform the stunt first. Later Rahul's team member Nikki Tamboli and Mahek Chahal perform next. However, Mahek and Nikki perform well and win the stunt.

Nikki and Anushka face fears

It is finally a stunt with the reptiles and it is Nikki who has to play from Rahul's team. Her fear of reptiles and insects makes the team worried. She starts crying even before trying the stunt. Nikki aborts the stunt leaving Rahul and his team disappointed. Anushka begins the stunt and completes it.

Rohit Shetty's anger

Rohit Shetty gets angry at Nikki for aborting the stunt. He tells her she needs to understand that she is privileged. He makes her realise that five other people are dependent on her. He tells her that this is disrespect towards her profession. Rohit Shetty says that Sourabh Raaj Jain was better than her in every way.