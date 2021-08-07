Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 7, 2021, highlights: Rohit Shetty slams Nikki Tamboli as she aborts another stunt; feels Sourabh Raaj Jain was more deserving

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have to perform as teams this week. Nikki Tamboli disappoints everyone yet again as she aborts another stunt.