Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 8, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill gets eliminated; contestants criticise Shweta Tiwari's decision making skills

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants continue the team game today. For the unversed, the contestants have been divided into two teams. Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya are the captains of the teams. Rahul Vaidya's team includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, and Nikki Tamboli. Shweta Tiwari's team includes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen. Yesterday, Rahul Vaidya's team won 20 points while Shweta Tiwari's team got 10 points.

Vishal Aditya Singh Vs Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Vishal from Rahul's team and Divyanka from Shweta's team have to play against each other. Vishal Aditya Singh does the stunt first but falls down in between. Divyanka also tries the stunt but falls down quickly. Vishal collected more flags and won leading Rahul's team to 30 points.

The game-changer

Rohit Shetty announces that the team that wins this stunt will get 30 points straight. He also says that both the captains have to do the stunt and they can take another contestant with them. Shweta takes Abhinav with her while Rahul and Varun do the stunt. Abhinav and Shweta do the stunt well but Abhinav keeps forgetting one step from the stunt. Varun and Rahul go next and do the stunt faster than Abhinav and Shweta. With this, Rahul Vaidya's team win the game with 60 points. They are all safe from eliminations while Shweta's team has to face the elimination stunts.

Shweta's tough decision

Rohit Shetty asks Shweta Tiwari to give 2 names of the weak contestants from her team. Shweta is confused about the names and decides to take Abhinav's name but is confused with the other name. Shweta gets into a fight with Vishal, Arjun, and Varun. Finally, Shweta Tiwari takes Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill's name. Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill will perform the elimination stunt.

The Elimination stunt

Abhinav and Aastha have to do an underwater stunt. Abhinav Shukla completes the stunt well but Aastha struggles as she cannot swim. However, she aborts the stunt and has to leave the show. Rohit Shetty makes Shweta Tiwari understand how she has made the decisions wrong.