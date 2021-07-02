Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Before the nail-biting stunts in the new season, take this KKK Quiz to test your knowledge

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are back from Cape Town after shooting for the show. Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raaj Jain Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh are the participants this year. They have been sharing so many BTS pictures and videos on their respective social media handles. The promos of the show are also out now and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to begin. However, before the show goes on-air, here's an interesting quiz about Khatron Ke Khiladi that will test your knowledge about the stunt-based reality show. Take this amazing quiz now. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli shares how Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya were her emotional PILLARS after her brother's demise [EXCLUSIVE]

<span class="relatedarticlelink 1-4">Also Read - <a class="relatedarticlelink" href="https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/bigg-boss-15-arjun-bijlani-varun-sood-divyanka-tripathi-dahiya-which-khatron-ke-khiladi-11-contestant-you-wish-to-see-in-salman-khans-show-vote-now-1864383/" onclick="trackThisEvent('StoryTimeline','Second')">Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya – which Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant you wish to see in Salman Khan’s show? Vote now</a></span> </p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="60dda8fd880e8400247f6fcd" height="452"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Well, are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty calls Vishal Aditya Singh a 'himmat wala ladka'; here's why – watch video