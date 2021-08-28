Finally, the weekend is here and it is time to relax and enjoy some amazing reality shows. This week there will be a lot of drama in the episodes of our favourite reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer Chapter 4. So, without further delay, lets take a look at what can happen in the upcoming episodes of television's top reality shows. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Divya Agarwal hits out over Karan Johar's allegations, Shamita-Raqesh, Pratik-Neha find a spot in Salman Khan's show? and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

This week we will finally get to see Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh returning to the show. Rohit Shetty gives them another chance as they were eliminated because of someone else and not because of their bad performance. However, Nikki Tamboli and Mahek Chahal do not return back to the show. It will be an amazing week as wild cards will bring new twists to the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 19, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin become the BossMan and BossLady

Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT's Sunday ka Vaar will happen again and it will be interesting to see how will Karan Johar react to this week which was full of action, drama and fun. In Saturday's episode, we will also see a fun task of dance where we will see Divya, Milind and Akshara performing. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal hits out over Karan Johar's allegations, 'Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho...'

Super Dancer Chapter 4

It will be a special episode for Super Dancer Chapter 4. They will be celebrating the love of their grandparents. The kids will perform for their grandparents and will give them a tribute. We will see a lot of emotional moments in the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show will give a tribute to Indian Men's Hockey team who made India proud at Tokyo Olympics. The men will have fun with Kapil Sharma and his team. The show will be a perfect blend of laughter and patriotism.

