Finally, the weekend is here and it is time to relax and enjoy some amazing reality shows. This week there will be a lot of drama in the episodes of our favourite reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, and Super Dancer Chapter 4. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli calls Rubina Dilaik her ‘emotional pillar’, ‘I get elder sister vibes from her’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

It will be partner's week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this week. And surprisingly, Rahul Vaidya will be paired opposite Abhinav Shukla. Vishal Aditya Singh will get Nikki Tamboli as the partner and unfortunately, their first stunt would be related to insects and hence Nikki will abort it. It seems she will abort another and hence Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and all others will slam her for putting Vishal Aditya Singh in danger. We will see a fight in the show this week. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 15, 2021, Highlights: Mahek Chahal gets eliminated, Nikki Tamboli surprises everyone with her daredevil stunt

Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT will also see a lot of things happening as Karan Johar will be back on Sunday with his vaar. He will make the contestants understand what went wrong and what was right. This week again it seems Divya Agarwal is going to face Karan Johar because of her anger. We might also see some special guests this week who will enter the show. We will also see Karan Johar speaking on things like age-shaming and body shaming. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli's performance irks social media; fans say 'My brain can't take the shit she does' — read tweets

Super Dancer Chapter 4

It will be a special episode for Super Dancer Chapter 4 as Shilpa Shetty has returned to the sets. Yes, we will see Shilpa Shetty back as the judge this week. It will an episode full of emotions. We will also see Indian Idol 12 finalists as the special guests on the show. They will sing while the contestants perform.