Yay! The weekend is here and this week there will be a lot of drama in the episodes of our favourite reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, and Super Dancer Chapter 4. So, without further delay, let's take a look at what can happen in the upcoming episodes of television's top reality shows.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

This will be the most important week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi are left now. This week one of the top 8 will get the ticket to the finale. We will get the first finalist of the season. We will also get to see some dangerous stunts being performed as it will be about the ticket to the finale.

Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT's Sunday ka Vaar will happen again and it will be Karan Johar slamming all those who went wrong. We might also see Karan Johar informing the contestants about Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. This week may be a tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner. There also be a shocking eviction process this week. We might also see Nikki Tamboli as the guest.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 will see Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty together. Raveen Tandon will be the guest this week and we might see some iconic moments by the actresses. You are in for a treat as and Raveena Tandon would take the stage and set it on fire with their performance on Sheher Ki Ladki and Chura Ke Dil Mera. Shilpa would even take a jibe at and , their co-stars in the respective songs saying that the two of them did a great job without them.