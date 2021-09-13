Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh are top 6 finalists; who will win? Vote now

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally got its top 6 finalists in the form of Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.